ZenFone 5 launched in Taiwan
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Friday 13 April 2018

Asustek Computer has launched its new ZenFone 5 in the Taiwan market priced at NT$11,990 (US$410) targeting the mid-range smartphone segment.

The ZenFone 5 features a 6.2-inch 19:9 IPS display with a resolution of 2,246 by 1,080 pixels and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU, packed with 4GB RAM/64GB ROM.

The model also comes with a main dual-camera system equipped with a Sony IMX363 sensor and a 120-degree wide-angle secondary camera, coupled with AI-enhanced photo-taking apps, including the ability to dectect 16 different scenes and objects.

The ZenFone 5 will also become available in the Philippines on April 14.

Asustek aims to ship 12 million smartphones in 2018, according to the Chinese-language Economic Daily News report, citing an internal estimate.

