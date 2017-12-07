AUO November revenues down 9.4% on year

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Taiwan-based LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has announced unaudited consolidated revenues of NT$27.39 billion (US$911.81 million) for November 2017, remaining flat from the previous month and down by 9.4% from the previous year.

Shipments of large-sized panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 10.02 million units in November 2017, up by 8.9% on month. As for small- to medium-size panels, the shipments were around 15.30 million units, down by 0.8% sequentially, according to the maker.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 27,430 (5.6%) (9.9%) 287,795 7.5% Sep-17 29,068 (3.6%) (3.8%) 260,365 9.8% Aug-17 30,144 7% 4.1% 231,297 11.7% Jul-17 28,183 (1.4%) 5% 201,153 13% Jun-17 28,573 1.8% 4% 172,969 14.4% May-17 28,063 1% 4.7% 144,396 16.7% Apr-17 27,776 (10.6%) 7.6% 116,333 20% Mar-17 31,052 6.6% 18.2% 88,557 24.5% Feb-17 29,136 2.7% 41.6% 57,505 28.2% Jan-17 28,369 (9%) 16.8% 28,369 16.8% Dec-16 31,162 3% 21% 329,089 (8.7%) Nov-16 30,242 (0.7%) 6.2% 297,927 (11%) Oct-16 30,442 0.7% 4.3% 267,685 (12.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017