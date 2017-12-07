Taipei, Friday, December 8, 2017 20:13 (GMT+8)
AUO November revenues down 9.4% on year
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Taiwan-based LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has announced unaudited consolidated revenues of NT$27.39 billion (US$911.81 million) for November 2017, remaining flat from the previous month and down by 9.4% from the previous year.

Shipments of large-sized panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 10.02 million units in November 2017, up by 8.9% on month. As for small- to medium-size panels, the shipments were around 15.30 million units, down by 0.8% sequentially, according to the maker.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Oct-17

27,430

(5.6%)

(9.9%)

287,795

7.5%

Sep-17

29,068

(3.6%)

(3.8%)

260,365

9.8%

Aug-17

30,144

7%

4.1%

231,297

11.7%

Jul-17

28,183

(1.4%)

5%

201,153

13%

Jun-17

28,573

1.8%

4%

172,969

14.4%

May-17

28,063

1%

4.7%

144,396

16.7%

Apr-17

27,776

(10.6%)

7.6%

116,333

20%

Mar-17

31,052

6.6%

18.2%

88,557

24.5%

Feb-17

29,136

2.7%

41.6%

57,505

28.2%

Jan-17

28,369

(9%)

16.8%

28,369

16.8%

Dec-16

31,162

3%

21%

329,089

(8.7%)

Nov-16

30,242

(0.7%)

6.2%

297,927

(11%)

Oct-16

30,442

0.7%

4.3%

267,685

(12.6%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

