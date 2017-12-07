AUO November revenues down 9.4% on year

Taiwan-based LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has announced unaudited consolidated revenues of NT$27.39 billion (US$911.81 million) for November 2017, remaining flat from the previous month and down by 9.4% from the previous year.
Shipments of large-sized panels (10-inch and above) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 10.02 million units in November 2017, up by 8.9% on month. As for small- to medium-size panels, the shipments were around 15.30 million units, down by 0.8% sequentially, according to the maker.
AUO: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
27,430
|
(5.6%)
|
(9.9%)
|
287,795
|
7.5%
Sep-17
|
29,068
|
(3.6%)
|
(3.8%)
|
260,365
|
9.8%
Aug-17
|
30,144
|
7%
|
4.1%
|
231,297
|
11.7%
Jul-17
|
28,183
|
(1.4%)
|
5%
|
201,153
|
13%
Jun-17
|
28,573
|
1.8%
|
4%
|
172,969
|
14.4%
May-17
|
28,063
|
1%
|
4.7%
|
144,396
|
16.7%
Apr-17
|
27,776
|
(10.6%)
|
7.6%
|
116,333
|
20%
Mar-17
|
31,052
|
6.6%
|
18.2%
|
88,557
|
24.5%
Feb-17
|
29,136
|
2.7%
|
41.6%
|
57,505
|
28.2%
Jan-17
|
28,369
|
(9%)
|
16.8%
|
28,369
|
16.8%
Dec-16
|
31,162
|
3%
|
21%
|
329,089
|
(8.7%)
Nov-16
|
30,242
|
(0.7%)
|
6.2%
|
297,927
|
(11%)
Oct-16
|
30,442
|
0.7%
|
4.3%
|
267,685
|
(12.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017