Taipei, Friday, November 10, 2017 10:47 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
30°C
Digitimes Research: Panel makers looking to niche large-size applications
Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 9 November 2017]

With to a lack of growth momentum in the traditional mainstream TV and monitor markets, most flat panel makers have paid more attention on the development niche applications for large-sized panels such as public information displays (PIDs), automotive display boards and gaming devices, according to Digitimes Research.

While large-sized panels for PID applications place emphasis on bezel-less frames and strong environmental tolerance, the production of automobile displays have adopted such curved surfaces and dynamic local dimming along with the expanding screen sizes. With regard to gaming applications, the panels will stress fast response time and high color saturation. Panels for these three types of applications all feature aspect ratios of 21:9 and wider ones.

For PID devices, the ultra-thin1.8mm narrow bezel frames have become the mainstream due to rising demand for ultra large spliced wall panels, and their requirements for high temperature and humidity tolerance are also more stringent than ordinary panels.

Meanwhile, panel products with a 144Hz refresh rate, 500,000:1 high dynamic contrast, and an Adobe RGB 99% of the ultra-high color saturation (equivalent to about 92% NTSC) has become the standards for gaming panels.

With regard to automobile panels, the aspect ratio of dashboard products has been doubled from 24:9 to 48:9, in order to cope with multimedia demand by vehicles. For the purpose of energy conservation, major panel makers are also incorporating TV-use backlighting technology into their production of automobile boards. The specifications of curved-surface panels also come with more diverse designs than TV and monitor panels to match exterior designs of various types of automobiles.

For large-sized touch panels, the metal grid technology still remains the mainstream, while nano-silver technology seems to have begun fading away. However, Germany-based BASF has continued foraying into the nano-silver sector with promising prospects to make gains in the flexible panel market, Digitimes Research believes.

Realtime news

  • Acer 3Q17 net income hits 27-quarter high

    IT + CE | 31min ago

  • Acer to own 51% of Aopen shares to expand digital signage business

    IT + CE | 41min ago

  • China-based Zhaoxin Semiconductor expects CPU sales to double in 2017, 2018

    IT + CE | Nov 9, 17:36

  • DJI launches drone online management platform

    IT + CE | Nov 9, 17:04

  • Taiwan LED packaging firms see increased profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 12h 45min ago

  • SAS 3Q17 profits hike

    Before Going to Press | 12h 47min ago

  • Andes enters into Globalfoundries FD-SOI ecosystem

    Before Going to Press | 12h 47min ago

  • Compal 3Q17 net profits surge

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:58

  • Compal says it is in talks with Lenovo about sale of stake in JV

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:56

  • China, Taiwan 8-inch fabs utilization rates remain high

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:54

  • Brinno announces profits for the first 3 quarters of 2017

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:52

  • Pegatron expects revenue growth in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:50

  • TSEC holds beam-raising ceremony for PV module plant

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:48

  • UMC posts record October revenues

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:46

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link