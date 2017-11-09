Digitimes Research: Panel makers looking to niche large-size applications

Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 9 November 2017]

With to a lack of growth momentum in the traditional mainstream TV and monitor markets, most flat panel makers have paid more attention on the development niche applications for large-sized panels such as public information displays (PIDs), automotive display boards and gaming devices, according to Digitimes Research.

While large-sized panels for PID applications place emphasis on bezel-less frames and strong environmental tolerance, the production of automobile displays have adopted such curved surfaces and dynamic local dimming along with the expanding screen sizes. With regard to gaming applications, the panels will stress fast response time and high color saturation. Panels for these three types of applications all feature aspect ratios of 21:9 and wider ones.

For PID devices, the ultra-thin1.8mm narrow bezel frames have become the mainstream due to rising demand for ultra large spliced wall panels, and their requirements for high temperature and humidity tolerance are also more stringent than ordinary panels.

Meanwhile, panel products with a 144Hz refresh rate, 500,000:1 high dynamic contrast, and an Adobe RGB 99% of the ultra-high color saturation (equivalent to about 92% NTSC) has become the standards for gaming panels.

With regard to automobile panels, the aspect ratio of dashboard products has been doubled from 24:9 to 48:9, in order to cope with multimedia demand by vehicles. For the purpose of energy conservation, major panel makers are also incorporating TV-use backlighting technology into their production of automobile boards. The specifications of curved-surface panels also come with more diverse designs than TV and monitor panels to match exterior designs of various types of automobiles.

For large-sized touch panels, the metal grid technology still remains the mainstream, while nano-silver technology seems to have begun fading away. However, Germany-based BASF has continued foraying into the nano-silver sector with promising prospects to make gains in the flexible panel market, Digitimes Research believes.