AUO reports mild drop for September revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has disclosed its consolidated revenues for September reached NT$29.07 billion (US$957.38 million), down by 3.6% on month and 3.8% on year. Consolidated revenues in the third quarter of 2017 totaled NT$87.40 billion, up by 3.5% sequentially and 1.6% on year.

Shipments of large-sized (10-inch and larger) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 10.23 million units in September 2017, up by 2.0% from the previous month, according to the vendor. As for small- to medium-sized panels, the shipments exceeded 16.34 million units, up by 7.7% on month.

In the third quarter of 2017, large-sized panel shipments totaled 29.09 million units, up by 8.3% on quarter and roughly flat on year, AUO said. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels in the same quarter were around 46.81 million units, up by 21.1% on quarter and 23.3% on year.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Sep-17 29,068 (3.6%) (3.8%) 260,365 9.8% Aug-17 30,144 7% 4.1% 231,297 11.7% Jul-17 28,183 (1.4%) 5% 201,153 13% Jun-17 28,573 1.8% 4% 172,969 14.4% May-17 28,063 1% 4.7% 144,396 16.7% Apr-17 27,776 (10.6%) 7.6% 116,333 20% Mar-17 31,052 6.6% 18.2% 88,557 24.5% Feb-17 29,136 2.7% 41.6% 57,505 28.2% Jan-17 28,369 (9%) 16.8% 28,369 16.8% Dec-16 31,162 3% 21% 329,089 (8.7%) Nov-16 30,242 (0.7%) 6.2% 297,927 (11%) Oct-16 30,442 0.7% 4.3% 267,685 (12.6%) Sep-16 30,223 4.4% (3.8%) 237,243 (14.3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017