AUO reports mild drop for September revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has disclosed its consolidated revenues for September reached NT$29.07 billion (US$957.38 million), down by 3.6% on month and 3.8% on year. Consolidated revenues in the third quarter of 2017 totaled NT$87.40 billion, up by 3.5% sequentially and 1.6% on year.

Shipments of large-sized (10-inch and larger) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 10.23 million units in September 2017, up by 2.0% from the previous month, according to the vendor. As for small- to medium-sized panels, the shipments exceeded 16.34 million units, up by 7.7% on month.

In the third quarter of 2017, large-sized panel shipments totaled 29.09 million units, up by 8.3% on quarter and roughly flat on year, AUO said. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels in the same quarter were around 46.81 million units, up by 21.1% on quarter and 23.3% on year.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Sep-17

29,068

(3.6%)

(3.8%)

260,365

9.8%

Aug-17

30,144

7%

4.1%

231,297

11.7%

Jul-17

28,183

(1.4%)

5%

201,153

13%

Jun-17

28,573

1.8%

4%

172,969

14.4%

May-17

28,063

1%

4.7%

144,396

16.7%

Apr-17

27,776

(10.6%)

7.6%

116,333

20%

Mar-17

31,052

6.6%

18.2%

88,557

24.5%

Feb-17

29,136

2.7%

41.6%

57,505

28.2%

Jan-17

28,369

(9%)

16.8%

28,369

16.8%

Dec-16

31,162

3%

21%

329,089

(8.7%)

Nov-16

30,242

(0.7%)

6.2%

297,927

(11%)

Oct-16

30,442

0.7%

4.3%

267,685

(12.6%)

Sep-16

30,223

4.4%

(3.8%)

237,243

(14.3%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

