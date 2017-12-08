Larger flat panel capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022, says IHS Markit

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 December 2017]

With BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSTO), LG Display and Foxconn Electronics expected to build seven new 10.5G factories by 2020, 10G and larger flat panel capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of 59% between 2017 and 2022, according to IHS Markit.

The new 10.5G fabs will install 735,000 substrates per month of capacity by the end of 2022, which will be enough to produce more than 60 million 65-inch TVs a year, IHS Markit said.

Outfitting these fabs is creating unprecedented opportunities for the supply chain that supports them, particularly for equipment makers. According to IHS Markit, FPD equipment spending will reach a record high of more than US$$20 billion in 2018, of which new 10.5G factories are a major contributing factor.

As the many new 10.5G factories begin to ramp-up, IHS Markit expects 65-inch and larger panel prices will fall continuously, about 5% annually. Subsequently, demand for this high-end segment of the FPD market is forecast to expand 2.5 times to approximately 40 million units in 2022.