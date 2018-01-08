Displays
AUO reports 3.6% growth for 2017 revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 8 January 2018

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated revenues for the full year 2017 came to NT$341.03 billion (US$11.55 billion), up by 3.6% on year, with shipments for large-size (10-inch and above) and small- to medium-size panels both seeing growths.

The panel maker's consolidated revenues for December 2017 reached NT$25.84 billion, down by 5.6% on month and 17.1% on year. In the fourth quarter of 2017, AUO's consolidated revenues were NT$80.66 billion, down by 7.7% sequentially and 12.2%on year.

Shipments of large-size (10-inch and above) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 9.42 million units in December 2017, down by 6.0% on month, according to the comppany. As for small- to medium-size panels, the shipments arrived at around 16.25 million units, up by 6.2% on month.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, AUO's large-size panel shipments reached around 28.65 million units, down by 1.5% on quarter but up by 1.2% on year. Shipments of small- to medium-size panels in the quarter exceeded 46.96 million units, up by 0.3% on quarter and 31.4% on year.

For the full year of 2017, large-size panel shipments exceeded 111.80 million units, an increase of 1.2% from the previous year. Small- to medium-size panel shipments totaled 168.85 million units, up by 9.7% on year.

