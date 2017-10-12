LCD TV panel prices to drop in October, says AVC

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 October 2017]

LCD TV panel prices are expected to fall at a steady pace in October as the global build-ups of display products will gradually come to an end, according to China-based All View Consulting (AVC).

Prices of 32-inch TV panels are likely to drop US$2 on average in October as TV vendors in China will reduce their panel orders for 32-inch TV models, which target mainly overseas markets, while vendors may also begin to shift their focus to the 40-43-inch segment.

Meanwhile, prices for 40-43-inch flat panels are expected to drift downward by US$5, while those for 49-50-inch will down by US$7 on average due to increased output from 8.6G production lines, AVC indicated.

Prices of 55-inch panels will decline slightly in October by a range of within US$5 as the gap between the prevailing selling prices and production costs of the 55-inch panels is rather limited.

However, pricing for the 65-inch segment will drop significantly by US$12 due to high inventory levels at channels as demand for large-sized TVs in the end market has been lagging behind the pace of panel supply.

TV panel pricing set to decrease.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017