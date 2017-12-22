Global smaller-size LCD panel shipments to see negative CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2022

Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 22 December 2017]

Global shipments of small- and medium-sized LCD panels are estimated to suffer a negative CAGR of 6.9% during the next five years to reach 1.8 billion pieces in 2022, down from 2.4 billion estimated for 2018, according to Digitimes Research.

The significant shipment contraction can be attributed to the fact that global leading suppliers such as Samsung Display, LG Display and Japan Display have reduced their production capacities for smaller-size LCD panels to focus more on turning out AMOLED panels.

Due to declining market demand for feature phones and slowed growth in demand for smartphones, global shipments of panels for mobile phones are estimated to experience a marginal CAGR of 0.3% to reach 2.47 billion units in 2022 from 2.44 billion pieces in 2018. But the penetration rate of AMOLED smartphone panels will shoot up to 50.1% in 2022 from 22.8 % in 2018.

In contrast, global shipments of LCD panels for mobile phones will register a negative CAGR of 10% during the 2018-2022 period. In particular, global shipments of such panels are expected to plunge 15.8% on year in 2019, when new AMOLED production capacities of major panel makers worldwide will be fully available and Apple's iPhone devices may all adopt AMOLED panels, Digitimes Research estimates.

A notable development is that China panel makers have seen their shipments of smartphone-use panels surge significantly along with the growth of leading China smartphone vendors such as Huawei and Oppo which have ranked among the world's top-five brands. The shipments of China panel makers are likely to exceed those of Taiwan counterparts in 2017.

But Taiwan makers will remain highly competitive in the panel applications for the industrial control, automotive electronics and other consumer electrics sectors, and they will also continue to dominate in the small- to medium-size segment as China makers are more aggressive in shifting to production of AMOLED panels, Digitimes Research indicates.