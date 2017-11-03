Taipei, Friday, November 3, 2017 19:51 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Digitimes Research: Taiwan large-size panel shipments to decline in 4Q17
Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 3 November 2017]

Taiwan's shipments of large size panels (9-inch and above) are expected to reach around 61 million units (not including those from Shar) in the third quarter, rising 4.8% sequentially, but down 1.5% on year.

The Taiwan's large-size panel industry may be seeing limited shipment growth, but volumes may not be a major concern for them, as applications that use large-size panels usually have better margins and profits, and these are what the makers value the most currently, Digitimes Research believe.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Taiwan makers will enjoy strong shipments during the first half of the quarter because of year-end holiday sales. However, shipments will weaken during the second half of the quarter because of the approach of the slow season and clients' inventory corrections. Overall, Taiwan's large-size LCD panel shipments are expected to arrive at 60 million units, slipping 2.2% sequentially.

Notebook panels will have the highest share of Taiwan's large-size panel shipments in the fourth quarter, accounting for 35%. This is because Korea-based makers have been slowly phasing out from the notebook panel market due to profitability concerns and strategic purposes, leaving most of the business opportunities to Taiwan makers.

BOE's and HKC's newly increased capacity from their 8.5/8.6G production lines are expected to heap pressure on Taiwan's TV panel shipments in the fourth quarter. To counter their competitions, AUO is expected to strengthen its shipments of 65- and 75-inch TV panels, areas where China-based makers rarely have a presence, while Innolux will expand its panel supply to emerging markets.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link