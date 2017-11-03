Digitimes Research: Taiwan large-size panel shipments to decline in 4Q17

Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 3 November 2017]

Taiwan's shipments of large size panels (9-inch and above) are expected to reach around 61 million units (not including those from Shar) in the third quarter, rising 4.8% sequentially, but down 1.5% on year.

The Taiwan's large-size panel industry may be seeing limited shipment growth, but volumes may not be a major concern for them, as applications that use large-size panels usually have better margins and profits, and these are what the makers value the most currently, Digitimes Research believe.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Taiwan makers will enjoy strong shipments during the first half of the quarter because of year-end holiday sales. However, shipments will weaken during the second half of the quarter because of the approach of the slow season and clients' inventory corrections. Overall, Taiwan's large-size LCD panel shipments are expected to arrive at 60 million units, slipping 2.2% sequentially.

Notebook panels will have the highest share of Taiwan's large-size panel shipments in the fourth quarter, accounting for 35%. This is because Korea-based makers have been slowly phasing out from the notebook panel market due to profitability concerns and strategic purposes, leaving most of the business opportunities to Taiwan makers.

BOE's and HKC's newly increased capacity from their 8.5/8.6G production lines are expected to heap pressure on Taiwan's TV panel shipments in the fourth quarter. To counter their competitions, AUO is expected to strengthen its shipments of 65- and 75-inch TV panels, areas where China-based makers rarely have a presence, while Innolux will expand its panel supply to emerging markets.