Taiwan market: Smartphone shipments down in July, but Oppo moves up

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

Shipments of smartphones in the Taiwan market reached 604,000 units in July, down 4.14% on month and 2.37% on year, according to data compiled by local channels.

Samsung Electronics continued to lead as the top smartphone vendor in the local market in July with a 20.4% share in terms of shipment volume. The rest of the top-10 brands in unit shipment in the month were Apple, Asustek, Oppo, HTC, Sony Mobile Communications, Benten, Xiaomi, Taiwan Mobile and LG Electronics.

Oppo saw its unit shipment ranking improve to fourth position in July from seventh in the previous month and captured an 11.4% share, buoyed by brisk sales of its flagship model, the Oppo R11, said sources from the channels.

On the other hand, Apple led all rival brands in terms of shipment value with a 36.6% share in July, followed by Samsung, Sony Mobile, HTC, Oppo, Asustek, Xiaomi, LG, Huawei and Nokia (HMD Global).

The best-selling top-10 models in July were: iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, Oppo R11, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J2 Prime, iPhone 7 128GB, ZenFone 3 ZE552KL, Oppo A57, Xperia XZ Premium, Oppo A77, Galaxy S8 Plus.

However, sales of HTC's U11 series products remained brisk in July and accounted for a 3.7% share of total smartphones sold in Taiwan in the month, compared with 3.1% for Galaxy S8 family products and 2.2% for Xperia XZ Premium, indicated the sources.

Smartphone shipments to the Taiwan market dropped in July.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017