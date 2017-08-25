Taipei, Saturday, August 26, 2017 00:02 (GMT+8)
mostly sunny
Taipei
34°C
Taiwan market: Smartphone shipments down in July, but Oppo moves up
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

Shipments of smartphones in the Taiwan market reached 604,000 units in July, down 4.14% on month and 2.37% on year, according to data compiled by local channels.

Samsung Electronics continued to lead as the top smartphone vendor in the local market in July with a 20.4% share in terms of shipment volume. The rest of the top-10 brands in unit shipment in the month were Apple, Asustek, Oppo, HTC, Sony Mobile Communications, Benten, Xiaomi, Taiwan Mobile and LG Electronics.

Oppo saw its unit shipment ranking improve to fourth position in July from seventh in the previous month and captured an 11.4% share, buoyed by brisk sales of its flagship model, the Oppo R11, said sources from the channels.

On the other hand, Apple led all rival brands in terms of shipment value with a 36.6% share in July, followed by Samsung, Sony Mobile, HTC, Oppo, Asustek, Xiaomi, LG, Huawei and Nokia (HMD Global).

The best-selling top-10 models in July were: iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, Oppo R11, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J2 Prime, iPhone 7 128GB, ZenFone 3 ZE552KL, Oppo A57, Xperia XZ Premium, Oppo A77, Galaxy S8 Plus.

However, sales of HTC's U11 series products remained brisk in July and accounted for a 3.7% share of total smartphones sold in Taiwan in the month, compared with 3.1% for Galaxy S8 family products and 2.2% for Xperia XZ Premium, indicated the sources.

Sales momentum of HTC U11 series products remains strong

Smartphone shipments to the Taiwan market dropped in July.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link