Taiwan market: Sony Mobile launches mid-tier Xperia XA1 Plus
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Sony Mobile Communications has launched its new mid-tier model, Xperia XA1 Plus, in the Taiwan market, priced at NT$11,900 (US$392) unlocked.

The Xperia XA1 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 by 1920. The model is powered by a MediaTek 1.6GHz octa-core Helio P20 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB ROM.

The Xperia XA1 Plus packs a 23-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front selfie shooter. It comes with a high-end camera as the photograph capability has become one of the most important features of today's smartphones, according to Jonathan Lin, general manager of Sony Mobile Taiwan.

Sony Mobile already launched the 5-inch Xperia XA1 and 6-inch XA1 Ultra in the local market, and the introduction of the 5.5-inch Xperia XA1 Plus will further improve the competitiveness of the XA 1 lineup, Lin said.

