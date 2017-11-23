Taipei, Thursday, November 23, 2017 16:51 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Oppo launches R11s
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 November 2017]

China-based vendor Oppo has launched its new model, R11s, an all-screen Android smartphone, in the Taiwan market with the availability to begin in early December at prices starting NT$15,900 (US$530) unlocked.

The R11s features a 6.01-inch Full HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, dual-lens (16- and 20-megapixel) rear camera and a 20-megapixel front camera, with 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM and facial recognition capability.

Oppo was the fifth largest smartphone vendor in the local market in October with an 8.3% share in terms of sales volume, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Two models of Oppo's smartphones, Oppo R11 and A57, were among the top-10 best-selling models in Taiwan in October.

Oppo has established a chain of 48 experience shops as well as three maintenance centers to promote its smartphones in the local market, according to sources at Oppo Taiwan.

Oppo launches R11s in Taiwan.
