Taipei, Thursday, July 20, 2017 07:17 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Taiwan market: China smartphone brands expand presence
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo, Xiaomi Technology and Huawei are ramping up its presence in Taiwan's smartphone market and at the same time they continue to rake up sales in the global market, according to industry sources.

Beginning to market its smartphones in the local market three years ago, Oppo now ranks as the fifth largest smartphone vendor in Taiwan in terms of sales value and the sixth in terms of sales volume, according to data compiled by local channels.

Meanwhile, Oppo's A57 and R9s were among the top-10 best-selling models in the local market in May.

Oppo launched its R11 in Taiwan in June, with a price tag of NT$15,990 (US$526) targeting the mid-tier to high-end segment. The enriched product portfolio will help ramp up Oppo's sales as well as market share in the local market, said the sources.

Xiaomi will start marketing its latest flagship model, the Mi 6 Ceramic, in the local market on July 25, priced at NT$12,999.

However, the Mi 6 comes with hardware specifications that are considered to be higher than those Oppo's R11. The Mi 6 features a 5.15-inch display with a PPI of 428 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, dual 12-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera and packs with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM.

Xiao currently serves as the seventh and ninth largest vendor in terms of sales value and in terms of sales volume, respectively, in the local market.

Huawei focuses on the high-end segment of the local smartphone market and ranks the ninth in terms of sales value.

Meanwhile, Vivo reportedly will also step into Taiwan's smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2017, heating up competition not only with fellow companies Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei, but also local brands HTC and Asustek Computer, said the sources.

Oppo R11
Oppo aims to further ramp up share in the local market with the launch of R11
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • Upcoming Meizu Pro 7 series reportedly to utilize MediaTek chips

    Bits + chips | 9h 53min ago

  • Chipbond reportedly to sell partial stake in China subsidiary to BOE

    Bits + chips | 9h 58min ago

  • Taiwan market: Advantech, Intel to build smart retail shop for Carrefour

    Before Going to Press | 9h 47min ago

  • Four Taiwan firms file counter-suit against Qualcomm

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

  • Apple to build iCloud datacenter in Guizhou

    Before Going to Press | 10h 15min ago

  • Taiwan makers see rebounding orders, prices for polycrystalline solar cells

    Before Going to Press | 10h 39min ago

  • TV inventory levels at top brands escalating

    Before Going to Press | 10h 40min ago

  • TSMC InFO packaging brings more competitiveness to its 7nm process technology

    Before Going to Press | 10h 41min ago

  • Samsung Display to ship rigid OLED panels to Xiaomi

    Before Going to Press | 10h 44min ago

  • Taiwan market: Fujitsu launches new notebooks

    Before Going to Press | 10h 45min ago

  • STMicro extends lead time for 32-bit MCUs

    Before Going to Press | 10h 47min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link