Taiwan market: China smartphone brands expand presence

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo, Xiaomi Technology and Huawei are ramping up its presence in Taiwan's smartphone market and at the same time they continue to rake up sales in the global market, according to industry sources.

Beginning to market its smartphones in the local market three years ago, Oppo now ranks as the fifth largest smartphone vendor in Taiwan in terms of sales value and the sixth in terms of sales volume, according to data compiled by local channels.

Meanwhile, Oppo's A57 and R9s were among the top-10 best-selling models in the local market in May.

Oppo launched its R11 in Taiwan in June, with a price tag of NT$15,990 (US$526) targeting the mid-tier to high-end segment. The enriched product portfolio will help ramp up Oppo's sales as well as market share in the local market, said the sources.

Xiaomi will start marketing its latest flagship model, the Mi 6 Ceramic, in the local market on July 25, priced at NT$12,999.

However, the Mi 6 comes with hardware specifications that are considered to be higher than those Oppo's R11. The Mi 6 features a 5.15-inch display with a PPI of 428 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, dual 12-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera and packs with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM.

Xiao currently serves as the seventh and ninth largest vendor in terms of sales value and in terms of sales volume, respectively, in the local market.

Huawei focuses on the high-end segment of the local smartphone market and ranks the ninth in terms of sales value.

Meanwhile, Vivo reportedly will also step into Taiwan's smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2017, heating up competition not only with fellow companies Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei, but also local brands HTC and Asustek Computer, said the sources.



Oppo aims to further ramp up share in the local market with the launch of R11

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017