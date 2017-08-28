Taipei, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 23:44 (GMT+8)
Android device launches drive 18.4% growth in 2Q17 in Australia, says IDC
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 28 August 2017]

The Australian mobile phone market, including feature phones and smartphones, exceeded growth expectations as it shipped 2.16 million mobile phones in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to 1.83 million during the second quarter 2016, representing an 18.4% on-year growth.

According to IDC's Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, 2.06 million handsets shipped were smartphones whilst the remaining were feature phones in the second quarter of 2017. The growth came primarily from multiple device launches from Android companies. As for feature phones, a specific customer base still exists as they hold their place even on the back of the announcements from telecom operators to shut down their 2G network across the country in 2017. Majority of the feature phones shipped into the country are hence 3G enabled devices offered by telecom providers.

Android returned to being the most popular smartphone OS in Australia. Recently, iOS had overtaken Android as the most popular smartphone OS in the fourth quarter of 2016 as it held over 54% of the market compared to 47% for Android. "Riding on the back of multiple Android product launches, the tables have turned and Android has returned to the top by grabbing 63% market share compared to iOS's 37% in the second quarter of 2017" said Bilal Javed, senior market analyst at IDC Australia. Windows Phone declines further and hold less than 1% market share as lack of new devices and apps on the platform continue to hinder any opportunity in both the consumer as well as commercial segment.

Even with the slowdown of iPhone 7 shipments Apple was still able to hold the top spot with 37% market share. "This slowdown was expected as consumers hold off purchase before the new flagship launch expected in the latter half of the year" added Javed. It will be interesting to see if Apple can regain market share after the much-awaited launch and return to owning well over half of the Australian smartphone shipments.

Samsung was the success story of this quarter as its market share jumped from 23% in the first quarter of 2017 to 34% in the second. Samsung successfully bounced back from impact of the recall of Galaxy Note 7 last year and the growth was fuelled by the launch of the highly successful Galaxy S8 and S8+. These two models made up for over 75% of total smartphones shipped from Samsung in the quarter. The success of the Galaxy S8 series and the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 recently look to be Samsung's market stand as it gets ready to lock horns with Apple in the second half of 2017.

The remaining market share up for grabs saw an intense battle. Alcatel regained some ground to hold 5% of the market through its exclusive device strategy for telecom operators in the prepaid space and gained traction from their price attractive devices in the open channel. Oppo continued to establish and grow themselves in Australia with 5% market share as well. The launch of two new devices, A57 and A77 following on from the success of the F1s has fuelled solid growth. Oppo continues to expand their retail partners, which is expected to fuel further growth moving forward. Huawei's penetration continues with 4% market share on the back of the flagship P10 series launch as well as significant growth in the prepaid segment through its Y series devices available from Telecom operators. ZTE, who also manufacture Telstra branded smartphones compete in the low-price segment with both companies having a combined market share of 6%.

The market that was showing signs of saturation seems to have rebounded at least for the short term. With the re-entry of Nokia brand under HMD, Amazon's foray into Australia and launch of more flagships in the second half of the year the market is expected to grow to over nine million handsets in 2018.

