HTC declines to comment on spin-off or sell-off speculations

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 25 August 2017]

HTC has declined to comment on recent market speculations indicating that the company is currently conducting a strategic assessment on its future, including options to spin off its VR (virtual reality) business or a complete sell-off of the company.

The firm is working with an adviser as it considers bringing in a strategic investor, selling its Vive VR headset business or spinning off the unit, according to a Bloomberg report.

HTC has held talks with companies including Google, the report added.

HTC has been cooperating with Google in the field of VR or smartphone businesses, indicated Taipei-based Apple Daily newspaper, which added that HTC was the production partner of Google's first-generation Pixel phones and is also expected to roll out the Pixel 2 in September at the earliest.

HTC is also cooperating with Google in developing standalone Daydream VR head mounted display (HMD) devices, the paper added.

The company's stock prices jumped as much as 8.5% in early August 25 session trading before closing up 4.7% at NT$68.70.