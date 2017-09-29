Taiwan market: Smartphone vendors also eyeing entry-level, mid-tier segments

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

A number of smartphone vendors are gearing up efforts to promote entry-level and mid-tier models in the Taiwan market despite mounting competition brought upon by the availability of some high-end products, according to market sources.

In addition to the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Electronics has also launched a mid-tier model, Galaxy J7 Plus, which features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED panel and a dual-lens rear camera.

LG Electronics, while planning to start marketing its new flagship V30 in the local market in November, has launched its Q6 smartphone recently targeting the entry-level to mid-range segment.

Meanwhile, InFocus, a handset brand associated with the Foxconn Group, plans to roll out an entry-level model, A3, in Taiwan in October carrying a price tag of below NT$4,000 (US$132).

More entry-level and mid-tier smartphone models are being launched.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017