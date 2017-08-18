Taiwan market: Asustek launches Zen Fone 4 family products

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

Asustek Computer has officially launched its ZenFone 4 series products at an event in Taiwan, with three out of the family's four models to be available immediately in the local market.

The three new models, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, will be also available in other Asia Pacific markets, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippine, and Thailand shortly, said company chairman Jonney Shih.

Buoyed by the release of the new models, the company aims to make a turnaround of its smartphone business in the fourth quarter of 2017 and begin to generate profits in 2018.

The ZenFone 4 Pro flagship model comes with a 5.5-inch 1080 by1920 pixels display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, dual (12-megapixel and 16-megapixel) rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, with 6GM RAM and 64/128GB ROM.

The ZenFone 4 Pro runs Android 7.1.1 and is powered by a 3600mAh non removable battery, with prices starting at US$599 unlocked.

The 5.5-inch ZenFone 4 is available in 4GB or 6GB memory capacity. The ZenFone 4 4GB is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdargon 630 SoC, priced at NT$10,990 (US$360) unlocked. The ZenFone 4 6GB features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, priced at NT$13,990. Both models sport a dual 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro comes with a 5.5-inch 1080 by 1920 pixels display, Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 625 CPU, 16-megapixel rear camera and a dual (24-megapixel and 5-megapixel) front selfie camera. This model is priced at NT$9,990.

Korean actor Gong Yoo (left) Asustek chairman Jonney Shih (center) at the ZenFone 4 launch in Taipei

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, August 2017