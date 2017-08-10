Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:59 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Huawei introduces new products
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Aiming to make significant inroads in the Taiwan market, Huawei has introduced an array of new products into the local market, including its Y7 smartphone, a new version P10 Plus, Huawei Watch 2 and Huawei Fit, as well as its MateBook E 2-in-1 tablet and the MediaPad T3.

The introduction of new smartphones aims to enhance Huawei's portfolio in Taiwan as sales of Huawei's smartphones in Taiwan were lower than expected in the first half of 2017, according to Yung Hai, general manager of Xunwei Technologies, the sole sales agent of Huawei in Taiwan.

The Huawei Y7 features a 5.5-inch HD display, 8-core 1.4GHz CPU,12-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera, with 3GB RAM/32GB ROM, priced at NT$5,990 (US$198) unlocked.

Huawei also launched a premium model, the P10 Plus Rose Gold, in cooperation with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), priced at NT$23,900 unlocked.

Huawei also plans to release its new flagship model, the Mate 10, and other entry-level and mid-tier models in Taiwan in the second half of the year to further sharpen its competitiveness, Yung said.

The MateBook E is the company's first 2-in-1 tablet launched in Taiwan. The tablet features a 12-inch IPS display, Intel Core i5-7Y54 CPU, with 8GB RAM/256GB SSD, priced at NT$38,900.

The company is promoting the MateBook E with local telecom operators initially, but will also cooperate with other channel operators later, Yung added.

The 8-inch MediaPad T3 is available at NT$6,990, targeting the educational market.

The Huawei Watch 2, which runs on Android Wear 2.0, comes with a Bluetooth version priced at NT$8,990 and a 4G version priced at NT$11,900. The Huawei Fit, which does not support Android Wear, is available at NT$4,500.

huawei launches multiple new products

Huawei launches an array of new products in Taiwan
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

