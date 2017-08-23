Taiwan market: Taiwan Mobile to launch smartphone-based affinity credit card

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

Taiwan Mobile plans to team up with EasyCard and Taipei Fubon Bank to launch in September Taiwan's first smartphone-based affinity credit card to promote mobile payments in the local market.

With a built-in SIM card, users can transform their smartphones into mobile payment tools utilizing Taiwan Mobile's smart wallet application, the Wali, Taiwan Mobile said.

The number of active users of Taiwan Mobile's Wali smart wallet app has reached 600,000 since its launch in late 2016, and the number of small-scale transactions conducted through Wali has exceeded four million, according to company president James Jeng.

With the planned launch of the handset-based affinity credit card, active Wali users are likely to reach 1.2 million by year-end 2017, Jeng estimated.

Following the step of Taiwan Mobile, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Far EasTone Telecommunications have also said they will accelerate their deployments in the mobile payment sector.

CHT has been promoting its smart mobile payment tool, Hami Wallet, for a while, and now has a total of 300,000 subscribers, CHT said, adding that the company aims to boost the number to over one million by year-end 2017.

FET launched its smart mobile payment app, the FriDay, in December 2016, and the app has since then attracted a total of 800,000 users to download related apps.

The top-three telecom operators are expected to attract a total of 3.2 million users to use their mobile payment tools by the end of 2017, the sources estimated.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017