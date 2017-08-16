Taiwan market: Sharp intros Aquos S2

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Sharp has introduced its new Aquos S2-series smartphones in the Taiwan market targeting the mid-tier to high-end segment.

The 5.5-inch Aquos S2 comes in two variants. The standard model is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 CPU and priced at NT$12,900 (US$426) with the availability to begin in mid-August.

A premium model of Aquos S2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU paired with an Adreno 512 GPU, priced at NT$15,900, and will be available in the second half of September.

The Aquos S2 also features a dual 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Sharp has been developing slim-bezel smartphones since 2013 and the Aquos S2 is actually its 28th all-screen model, according to Wen-yi Kuo, co-president of Sharp/InFocus mobile business.

Sharp will have an advantage to compete effectively in today's smartphone space in which all-screen models are becoming mainstream, Kuo commented.

Sharp will focus on the mid-tier to high-end segment in the local market, while InFocus will continue to target the below-NT$8,000 segment, Kuo said.

In addition to selling the Aquos S2 in Taiwan and China, Sharp also plans to market the model in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and some markets in Europe, Kuo noted.

Sharp Aquos S2 smartphones

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017