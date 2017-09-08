Taiwan market: Pre-sale orders for new iPhone to start

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

Taiwan will be included in the first group of markets where the next-generation iPhone devices will be made availabe after their debut on September 12, and consumers in Taiwan are able to place pre-sale orders starting September 15, according to industry sources.

Pricing of the new iPhone devices, which will not be available until September 15, is likely to reshuffle smartphone vendors' rankings in Taiwan, said the sources.

According to market speculations, the premium model of the new iPhone series will come with a 5.2-inch OLED display with memory capacity ranging from 64B, 256GB to 512GB, and the prices of these three versions will be available at US$999, US$1,099 and US$1,199, respectively, unlocked in the local market.

If so, the price of the 64GB version of the OLED-based new iPhone will be fixed on the same level as Samsung Electronics' newly released Galaxy Note 8, which debuted in Taiwan on August 30 with a price tag of NT$29,900 (US$997.27).

The Galaxy Note 8 comes with a number of innovative hardware and software products, including a 6.3-inch all-screen AMOLED display, high memory capacity, dual 12-megapixel main camera, and Bixby AI-based assistant; all of these features may be sufficient to justify the high price for the model, said the sources.

For the same reason, Apple could also fix the prices of the three versions of its premium model higher in response to increased costs of parts and components and to maintain its profit levels, added the sources.

The new price strategies of Samsung and Apple will place their new flagship models at the above-NT$30,000 segment, a significant gap as compared to the NT$21,000-25,000 segment for most flagship models from other brands, the sources indicated.

In other words, the arrivals of the Galaxy Note 8 and the OLED-version of the new iPhone will eventually lead to a downgrade of the existing flagship models in terms of external assessment, and this could affect sales as well as pricing strategies of most other brands, commented the sources.

New iPhones to affect pricing and rankings of other brands

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017