Taiwan market: Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

Samsung Electronics will start taking pre-sale orders for its Galaxy Note 8 in the Taiwan market from September 1-11 and officially market the products through local retail channels on September 15. The model will be priced at NT$29,900 (US$991) unlocked.

Demand for the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to be higher than that of supply in the local market initially, which may result in a shortage of the product, according to Randy Lee, deputy general manager of mobile communications business unit, Samsung Taiwan.

Taiwan is one of the top-five markets for Samsung's Galaxy Note family products with accumulated sales in the local market totaling 2.5 million units in six years, Lee indicated.

Samsung is eyeing replacement demand for the Galaxy Note products as the number of active users from Note 3 to Note 5 in Taiwan still totals over 800,000, Lee said, adding that most of these active users will have their subscription contracts expire shortly.

Samsung also aims to see total shipments of the Galaxy Note 8 in the local market grow at least 20% over those recorded by the Galaxy Note 5, Lee noted.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

