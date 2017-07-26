Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:01 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Smartphone sales rebound in June
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Shipments of smartphones in the Taiwan market staged a rebound in June, with shipment volume reaching 630,000 units, an increase of 4.3% from the previous month and 3.28% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Samsung Electronics continued to lead rival brands as the top smartphone vendor in the local market in June in terms of sales volume, followed by Apple, Asustek Computer, HTC, Sony Mobile Communications and Oppo.

Asustek outperformed its domestic rival HTC in terms of shipment volume as the vendor focused on ramping up shipments of its ZenFone 3 family products to the entry-level and mid-tier segments, said sources from the channels.

In terms of sales value, Apple was the top vendor in June, followed by Samsung, Sony Mobile, HTC, Oppo and Asustek.

HTC managed to move two notches higher to capture the fourth position in terms of sales value from the previous sixth place thanks to brisk sales of its high-priced HTC U11 devices, noted the sources.

The top-10 best-selling models in June were: iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, Galaxy J2 Prime, Oppo 57, Galaxy J7 Prime, iPhone 7 128GB, TWM Amazing X3s, ZenFone 3 ZE552KL, Xperia XZ Premium, Galaxy S8 Plus and Oppo R9s.

While sales of HTC's U11 64GB and U11 128GB, respectively, were not included in the top-10 best-selling models in June, combined shipments of the U11 family products were actually higher than that for Sony Mobile's Xperia XZ Premium, indicated the sources, adding shipments of the U11 devices will continue to gain momentum.

To fend off increasing challenges from China-based vendors and other brands, as well as ramp up ASPs for its smartphones, Asustek plans to launch its ZenFone 4 series products in August. The new series products will comprise high-end to mid-tier and entry-level models.

