Taipei, Thursday, September 14, 2017 07:07 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Taiwan market: Smartphone shipments to rebound in September
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

Smartphone shipments in the Taiwan market are expected to rebound to over 650,000 units in September, buoyed by the launch of new flagship models by Samsung Electronics, and Sony Mobile Communications, as well as new iPhone devices by Apple, according to market sources.

Due to high penetration rate of smartphones and a reduction in subsidies offered by telecom operators for the purchases of new models, smartphone shipments in the local market reached 604,000 units in July, down 4.14% on month and 2.37% on year, according to data compiled by local channels.

Total sales are expected to remain flat in August as compared to the previous month as consumers have delayed their purchases until the availability of new models, said market sources.

Sales momentum for Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is expected to pick up soon after the vendor starts marketing the model in the local market on September 15 due in part to users' strong affinity to the Galaxy Note family products, indicated the sources.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also gearing up efforts to promote smartphones through its own online shop as well as other third-party e-commerce channels. Samsung's online smartphone sales grew by 38% on year globally in the first half of 2017, according to the company.

Sony Mobile is also expected to garner additional market share in September, powered by the availability of its new model, Xperia XZ1, said the sources, who also noted that the Xperia XZ1 , which features a 3D scanning capability for creating 3D image and AR applications, is likely to become a focus of interest among local consumers.

Meanwhile, IT and consumer electronics retail chain Tsann Kuen has prepared to offer high discount for consumers to replace their old iPhone devices with next-generation iPhones.

Replacement demand currently accounts for 50% of total sales of iPhone devices at the retail chain, said sources from Tsann Kuen.

Availability of new models, including new iPhone devices, to push smartphone sales in Taiwan

Availability of new models, including new iPhones, to push smartphone sales in Taiwan.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

Realtime news

  • IC packager ASE reportedly enters Amazon supply chain

    Before Going to Press | 10h 35min ago

  • Gudeng obtains FOUP orders from China 12-inch foundries

    Before Going to Press | 11h 17min ago

  • MediaTek to lag in advanced-node chip race

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • Foxconn to build IT ecosystem in Nanjing

    Before Going to Press | 11h 40min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global tablet shipments reached 33.39 million in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 48min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Over 38 million notebooks shipped in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 50min ago

  • Acer 1H17 gaming LCD monitor shipments hike 103%

    Before Going to Press | 11h 55min ago

  • Some new China PV silver paste makers score points

    Before Going to Press | 11h 59min ago

  • GigaDevice signs wafer supply contract with SMIC

    Before Going to Press | 12h 4min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link