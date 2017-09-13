Taiwan market: Smartphone shipments to rebound in September

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

Smartphone shipments in the Taiwan market are expected to rebound to over 650,000 units in September, buoyed by the launch of new flagship models by Samsung Electronics, and Sony Mobile Communications, as well as new iPhone devices by Apple, according to market sources.

Due to high penetration rate of smartphones and a reduction in subsidies offered by telecom operators for the purchases of new models, smartphone shipments in the local market reached 604,000 units in July, down 4.14% on month and 2.37% on year, according to data compiled by local channels.

Total sales are expected to remain flat in August as compared to the previous month as consumers have delayed their purchases until the availability of new models, said market sources.

Sales momentum for Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is expected to pick up soon after the vendor starts marketing the model in the local market on September 15 due in part to users' strong affinity to the Galaxy Note family products, indicated the sources.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also gearing up efforts to promote smartphones through its own online shop as well as other third-party e-commerce channels. Samsung's online smartphone sales grew by 38% on year globally in the first half of 2017, according to the company.

Sony Mobile is also expected to garner additional market share in September, powered by the availability of its new model, Xperia XZ1, said the sources, who also noted that the Xperia XZ1 , which features a 3D scanning capability for creating 3D image and AR applications, is likely to become a focus of interest among local consumers.

Meanwhile, IT and consumer electronics retail chain Tsann Kuen has prepared to offer high discount for consumers to replace their old iPhone devices with next-generation iPhones.

Replacement demand currently accounts for 50% of total sales of iPhone devices at the retail chain, said sources from Tsann Kuen.

Availability of new models, including new iPhones, to push smartphone sales in Taiwan.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017