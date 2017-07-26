Taiwan market: Motorola launches Moto Z2 Play

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Motorola (Lenovo) has unveiled its mid-tier Moto Z2 Play smartphone in the Taiwan market, with the availability to begin in mid-August, priced at NT$14,900 (US$491) unlocked.

The Moto Z2 Play, which features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and Qualcomm snapdragon 626 CPU, will enrich Moto's product portfolios and therefore enhance the brand's competitiveness in the local market, according to William Tsai, Asia-Pacific mobile director at Lenovo.

Sales of Moto-brand smartphones grew 20% on year in 2016, and shipments of Moto Z series products globally have reached over three million units, Tsai revealed.

The vendor will further expand its shipments in the local market through enhanced online and retail channels and also to promote user experiences for its products so as to deepen its brand image, Tsai said.

Motorola launches Moto Z2 Play

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017