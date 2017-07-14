Taiwan market: Vivo to enter local smartphone market in 4Q17

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 July 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Vivo reportedly will enter Taiwan's smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2017, a move which will push it to take on not only fellow China-based companies Vivo and Xiaomi Technology, but also local brands HTC and Asustek Computer, according to sources from local retail channels.

Sales of smartphones in the Taiwan market saw a rebound in May with total shipments reaching 604,000 units, representing an increase of 11.23% from the previous month.

Samsung continued to lead as the top vendor in the local market with a 21.3% share in terms of shipment volume in May, followed by Apple, Asustek, HTC, and Sony. Oppo and Xiaomi took the sixth and ninth positions, respectively, in terms of shipment volume in May.

In terms of shipment value, Apple was the top vendor in the Taiwan market with a 40.8% share in May, followed by Samsung, Sony Mobile, Asustek, Oppo, HTC and Xiaomi.

The top-10 best-selling models in May were: iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, iPhone 6 32GB, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy J2 Prime, ZenFone 3 ZE552KL, Oppo A57, Galaxy J7 2016, iPhone 7 128GB, Galaxy J7 Prime and Oppo R9s.

Oppo and Xiaomi have recently expanded their portfolios by introducing new models, including Oppo R11 and Xiaomi Mi 6 and Max 2, into the local market, while Asustek has delayed the launch of its new ZenFone 4 devices to August.

Vivo to expand its markets to include Taiwan soon

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, July 2017