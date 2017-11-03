Taiwan market: HTC launches U11+

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

HTC has launched its new flagship smartphone, the U11+, in the Taiwan market at NT$19,900 (US$660) unlocked for a 4GB RAM version and NT$21,900 for a 6GB RAM version.

The U11+ comes with a 6-inch Quad HD 18:9 panel, Qualcomm 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 CPU, 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, as well as with a semitransparent glass back cover.

The model will be also available in Hong Kong and China on November 11 and hit the markets in Europe, the US and the Middle East in the second half of November, according to Chang Chia-lin, president of HTC's smartphone and connected devices business.

The company is cutting the price of its U11 to NT$17,900 from NT$19,900, and that of the U Ultra to NT$9,900 from NT$18,900 to boost sales in the local market.

The company plans to launch 5-6 new models in 2018 covering the segments ranging from NT$5,000 to NT$20,000, Chang said.