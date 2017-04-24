HP Labs develops IonTouch with E Ink

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 April 2017]

HP Labs has developed IonTouch, a writable printing technology, through cooperation with EPD (electrophoretic display) e-paper maker E Ink Holdings (EIH) which provides e-paper for used as embedded display media, according to industry source.

The technology consists of an IonTouch imager and 2.5-inch rewritable display media, with the former printing digital content, such as photos, QR codes or text messages, onto the latter made up of e-paper film embedded on an IonTouch display card of credit card size.

IonTouch displays content by driving black or white ink particles contained in e-paper film. The e-paper film, functioning as display media, can display content permanently without using power and be rewritten for more than 10,000 times. Currently, IonTouch display features resolution of 300x300dpi in black and white and 16 levels of gray scale.

While HP Labs does not reveal timing of commercializing IonTouch, the technology can be used in financial, medical care, security, hotel, retail and transportation services.