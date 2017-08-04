TPK delivers 4th consecutive profitable quarter

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 4 August 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has announced its fourth consecutive profitable quarter for the three-month period ending June 30, recording net profits of NT$327 million (US$10.83 million), although earnings were down 46.91% from the previous quarter.

EPS for the second quarter stood at NT$0.65, compared to NT$1.78 a quarter earlier and NT$7.28 a year earlier. For the first half of 2017, EPS reached NT$2.75.

Revenues were up 4.6% on quarter and 31.2% on year to NT$22.41 billion in the second quarter. Gross margin improved to 6.7% in the second quarter, up from 5.6% a quarter earlier due to improved yield rates and better capacity utilization, according to company CEO Michael Chung.

TPK is expected to see its revenues continue to grow quarter on quarter in the second half of 2017 when most clients are ramping up shipments of their products, said company CFO Freddie Liu.

According to data compiled by institutional investors, TPK's revenues are expected to expand 25-30% on year in the third quarter of 2017 with an operating margin of 3-4%.

For July alone, revenues totaled NT$9.584 billion, up 8.9% on month and 29.1% on year. Accumulated 2017 revenues through July reached NT$53.406 billion, increasing 16.7% on year.

Meanwhile, the company remains on track to form a joint venture with China-based O-film Tech. The companies are expected to sign an agreement within one month to facilitate the formation of the planned joint venture, Liu said.