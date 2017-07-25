Taipei, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:36 (GMT+8)
TPK, O-film alliance plan in limbo
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

A planned partnership announced early 2017 by Taiwan-based TPK Holding and China-based Shenzhen O-film Tech may not be realized due to financial issues at O-film, according to industry sources.

Under the agreement, the two firms will form a strategic partnership through mutual stake investments and also establish a joint venture to develop innovative technologies and products.

Also based the agreement, O-film will invest up to NT$1.81 billion (US$59.62 million) to take up a 5.46% stake in TPK.

To enable O-film to own shares in TPK, the board of directors of TPK passed a plan to allow the company to issue no more than 85 million new shares, or equivalent convertible bonds, for private placement, of which 20 million shares will be designated for subscription by O-film.

However, four months after the agreement O-film has yet to remit the needed capital to TPK, although the companies did not commit to a timetable for when to transfer the funds.

Despite the agreement reached earlier, there are ongoing debates between the two companies on the pricing of TPK's shares to be purchased by O-film, and the ratio of the stake which O-film will account for in TPK, making O-film reluctant to remit the funds, the sources indicated.

However, TPK denied market speculation indicating the cooperation project might be put on hold, and stated that cooperation is still in progress and that O-film cannot remit investment funds on time because the project is still under review by relevant organizations.

While the mutual stake investment may not proceed as scheduled, the two companies will continue to set up a joint venture, with the project likely to kick off in August, TPK revealed.

TPK also acknowledged that the two sides have not yet finalized the amount of capital needed for the planned joint venture, of which TPK is tentatively set to hold a 49% share and O-film 51%.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

