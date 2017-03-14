TPK Holding to supply thin film-based touch sensors for use in AMOLED iPhone

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Touch panel maker TPH Holding will begin to supply thin film-based touch sensors for use in a new iPhone equipped with AMOLED display panels in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to industry sources.

TPK and Taiwan-based fellow maker General Interface Solution (GIS) are the two main suppliers of 3D Touch modules used in iPhone series, with touch sensors supplied by Japan-based Nissha Printing, the sources said.

As AMOLED panels should be matched with Out-Cell (add-on) touch solution, 3D Touch modules for use in the new iPhone equipped with AMOLED panels involves a more complicated manufacturing process and adoption of thin film-based touch sensors, the sources noted. Since demand for thin film-based touch sensors will increase, TPK will become a second supplier next to Nissha Printing and consequently decrease the supply of 3D Touch modules used in the iPhone, the sources indicated. As a result, GIS is expected to land more orders for 3D Touch modules from Apple. TPK will initially supply 10-20% of demand for thin film-based touch sensors and Nissha Printing will provide 80-90%.

Prices for 3D Touch modules will rise from US$9 per module for models used in existing iPhone series to above US$15 for the one specifically for use in new iPhone equipped with AMOLED panels, and this will benefit TPK and GIS, the sources said.

Due to supply of thin film-based touch sensors, TPK will see overall gross margin rise from 11-12% at present to 20-22%, the sources noted.