TPK posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$1.78

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has released its first-quarter 2017 financial report, recording net EPS of NT$1.78 (US$0.06). TPK posted handsome non-operating profit in the first quarter, mainly consisting of gains of NT$440 million from disposing of a factory site in northern Taiwan and NT$370 million from selling its stake in China-based subsidiary TES Touch Embedded Solutions (Xiamen).

Below 7-inch touch panels accounted for 44% of first-quarter consolidated revenues; 7- to below 11-inch 26%; 11- to below 16-inch 24%; 16-inch and above 4%' and others 2%.

TPK has set aside a capital expenditure budget of NT$4.5 billion for 2017, with 80% to be used to set up 3D touch production capacity.

TPK Holding: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m) Item 1Q17 Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 21,415 (13.38%) 0.83% Gross margin 5.60% 0.14pp 0.93pp Net profit 616 108.11% 1085% Net EPS (NT$) 1.78

