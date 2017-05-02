TPK posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$1.78

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has released its first-quarter 2017 financial report, recording net EPS of NT$1.78 (US$0.06). TPK posted handsome non-operating profit in the first quarter, mainly consisting of gains of NT$440 million from disposing of a factory site in northern Taiwan and NT$370 million from selling its stake in China-based subsidiary TES Touch Embedded Solutions (Xiamen).
Below 7-inch touch panels accounted for 44% of first-quarter consolidated revenues; 7- to below 11-inch 26%; 11- to below 16-inch 24%; 16-inch and above 4%' and others 2%.
TPK has set aside a capital expenditure budget of NT$4.5 billion for 2017, with 80% to be used to set up 3D touch production capacity.
TPK Holding: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)
Item
1Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
21,415
(13.38%)
0.83%
Gross margin
5.60%
0.14pp
0.93pp
Net profit
616
108.11%
1085%
Net EPS (NT$)
1.78
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017