TPK posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$1.78
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has released its first-quarter 2017 financial report, recording net EPS of NT$1.78 (US$0.06). TPK posted handsome non-operating profit in the first quarter, mainly consisting of gains of NT$440 million from disposing of a factory site in northern Taiwan and NT$370 million from selling its stake in China-based subsidiary TES Touch Embedded Solutions (Xiamen).

Below 7-inch touch panels accounted for 44% of first-quarter consolidated revenues; 7- to below 11-inch 26%; 11- to below 16-inch 24%; 16-inch and above 4%' and others 2%.

TPK has set aside a capital expenditure budget of NT$4.5 billion for 2017, with 80% to be used to set up 3D touch production capacity.

TPK Holding: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)

Item

1Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

21,415

(13.38%)

0.83%

Gross margin

5.60%

0.14pp

0.93pp

Net profit

616

108.11%

1085%

Net EPS (NT$)

1.78

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: 1Q17 EPS TPK TPK Holding

Companies: TPK Holding

