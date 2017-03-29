Taipei, Thursday, March 30, 2017 18:06 (GMT+8)
Commentary: TPK, O-film tie-up to bring uncertainty to touch panel industry
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

The announcement of the formation of a strategic alliance between Taiwan-based TPK Holding and its longtime China-based rival Shenzhen O-film Tech comes as a surprise to the touch panel industry. While the stock prices of the two companies have enjoyed a rally since the announcement, the effectiveness of the strategic partnership remains to be seen.

The two companies will own shares of each other and provide integrated services. In addition, the two will form a joint venture to develop innovative technologies and facilitate businesses in the mobile, automotive, AR/ VR, and other connected device sectors.

Some industry watchers have stated that the move will benefit the industry as a whole as the cooperation between TPK and O-film will help reduce overlap in investment and restore market order after years of keen price competition.

The two touch panel makers can also complement each other as TPK is a veteran producer of GG (glass/glass) and SGS (single glass solution) touch panels and has expertise on full lamination process and assembly. Meanwhile, O-film specializes in film-type touch panels and has recently expanded its production lines to include camera modules and fingerprint sensor modules.

Since the cooperation agreement calls for O-film to invest NT$1.8 billion (US$ 59.1 million) into TPK via a private placement, the injection of a large sum of capital will benefit the Taiwan-based touch panel maker.

On the other hand, O-film is expected to control the management of the planned joint venture as it will own a 51% stake in the new firm, an arrangement that will allow the new JV to break into the China market.

Some industry watchers also have speculated that TPK's biggest client Apple played a role in the deal, given to the adoption of OLED panels in upcoming iPhone devices. TPK is currently the largest supplier of 3D touch panels for Apple's iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch products.

However, Apple's demand for thin film-based touch sensors is likely to increase in the future as OLED panels should be matched with out-cell (add-on) thin film-based touch solutions. Although TPK is currently developing thin film-based 3D touch panels and is expected to begin to ship such touch sensors to Apple in the fourth quarter of 2017, TPK is afraid that it might lose thin-film touch panel orders to rival General Interface Solution (GIS), a subsidiary of the Foxconn Group.

A tie-up with thin-film touch sensor specialist O-film may help TPK accelerate its development of thin film-based products to meet increasing demand from Apple. But it also runs the risk of inviting its long-term rival into iPhone's supply chain.

