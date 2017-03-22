Taipei, Friday, March 24, 2017 00:35 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
TPK and O-film Tech form partnership via cross holding
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 March 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding on March 21 announced the strategic partnership with China-based fellow maker Shenzhen O-film Tech through mutual stake investment and establishment of a joint venture with TPK and O-film Tech holding 49% and 51% stakes respectively.

TPK will issue 20 million new shares for private placement and Shenzhen O-film Tech will subscribe to all of them at NT$90.5 (US$2.94) per share or a total price of NT$1.81 billion for a 5.46% stake, becoming the second largest shareholder of TPK.

TPK will acquire new or existing shares of O-film Tech stock at a maximum price of CNY40.34 (US$5.86) per share for a total price of up to CNY2.04 million in one year.

The strategic partnership is motivated by the complementarity of TPK and O-film Tech in technology, business, market and client base, TPK chairman Michael Chiang said.

TPK specializes in glass-based touch sensors and lamination of such sensors into touch modules, while O-film Tech is a leading maker of plastic film-based touch modules and has extended development and production to precision optical sensors and fingerprint recognition sensors, Chiang noted.

TPK's clients are mostly based in the US and Europe while O-film Tech focuses on China-based smartphone and tablet vendors, Chiang indicated.

In addition to smartphones and tablets, touch technology can be applied to others such as IoT (Internet of Things), VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality) and automotive displays, O-film Tech chairman Ricky Tsai noted.

O-film Tech will combine its technological strength with TPK's to develop touch solutions for use in smart city and smart automotive displays, Tsai indicated.

Realtime news

  • Samsung, eSilicon tape out 14nm network processor with Rambus 28G SerDes solution

    Bits + chips | 3h 21min ago

  • Apple iPhone 6s tops list of best-selling smartphones for 2016, says IHS

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 24min ago

  • ASE says no plan to set up local site in US for packaging services

    Bits + chips | 3h 26min ago

  • SAS suffers net loss per share of NT$2.77 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 37min ago

  • Digitimes Research: 3G/4G becomes mainstream in India in 2016-2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 38min ago

  • Nintendo expects to ship 20 million Switch devices in first year, say Taiwan makers

    Before Going to Press | 3h 40min ago

  • Everlight Electronics nets NT$4.13 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • Lenovo plans to offer 3-5 Mods smartphone accessories a quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom procures 4G equipment from Nokia

    Before Going to Press | 3h 45min ago

  • AUO procures TFT-LCD equipment

    Before Going to Press | 3h 46min ago

  • India market: Handset sales proportion from online channels rises to nearly 35%

    Before Going to Press | 3h 46min ago

  • Systex nets NT$4.50 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 49min ago

  • Bright Led Electronics to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.80

    Before Going to Press | 3h 50min ago

  • GMT to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5

    Before Going to Press | 3h 52min ago

  • TSMC to begin 7nm tape-out in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 52min ago

  • Win Semi to deal out cash dividend of NT$4.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • SPIL to pay NT$1.75 cash dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 4h ago

  • InterServ International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | 4h 2min ago

  • Oppo actively tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 3min ago

  • Audio IC firm C-Media 2016 profits fall to 3-year low

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link