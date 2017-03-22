TPK and O-film Tech form partnership via cross holding

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 March 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding on March 21 announced the strategic partnership with China-based fellow maker Shenzhen O-film Tech through mutual stake investment and establishment of a joint venture with TPK and O-film Tech holding 49% and 51% stakes respectively.

TPK will issue 20 million new shares for private placement and Shenzhen O-film Tech will subscribe to all of them at NT$90.5 (US$2.94) per share or a total price of NT$1.81 billion for a 5.46% stake, becoming the second largest shareholder of TPK.

TPK will acquire new or existing shares of O-film Tech stock at a maximum price of CNY40.34 (US$5.86) per share for a total price of up to CNY2.04 million in one year.

The strategic partnership is motivated by the complementarity of TPK and O-film Tech in technology, business, market and client base, TPK chairman Michael Chiang said.

TPK specializes in glass-based touch sensors and lamination of such sensors into touch modules, while O-film Tech is a leading maker of plastic film-based touch modules and has extended development and production to precision optical sensors and fingerprint recognition sensors, Chiang noted.

TPK's clients are mostly based in the US and Europe while O-film Tech focuses on China-based smartphone and tablet vendors, Chiang indicated.

In addition to smartphones and tablets, touch technology can be applied to others such as IoT (Internet of Things), VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality) and automotive displays, O-film Tech chairman Ricky Tsai noted.

O-film Tech will combine its technological strength with TPK's to develop touch solutions for use in smart city and smart automotive displays, Tsai indicated.