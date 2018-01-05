TPK sees brisk sales in December

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has announced consolidated revenues of NT$11.43 billion (US$383.93 million) for December 2017, up 0.6% on month and 0.9% on year.

The company also saw its revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 increase 7.7% on quarter and 33% on year to NT$32.873 billion, higher than market observers' expectation of NT$30 billion.

For all of 2017, revenues amounted to NT$107.21 billion, rising 20.17% from a year earlier.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 are expected to drift downward due to seasonal factors with order visibility to become clear after the Lunar New Year holidays, according to industry sources.

The company posted net profits of NT$870 million or NT$2.37 per share in the first three quarters of 2017. EPS for the entire year of 2017 is estimated at NT$7-8.

TPK: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 11,432 0.6% 30.9% 107,208 20.2% Nov-17 11,365 12.8% 48.1% 95,776 19% Oct-17 10,076 (5.7%) 21.2% 84,411 15.9% Sep-17 10,679 4.2% 22.7% 74,336 15.3% Aug-17 10,251 7% 2% 63,657 14.1% Jul-17 9,584 8.9% 29.2% 53,406 16.8% Jun-17 8,799 23.7% 55.6% 43,823 14.4% May-17 7,114 9.5% 23.6% 35,023 7.2% Apr-17 6,494 (11.6%) 14.5% 27,909 3.7% Mar-17 7,347 14% 6.4% 21,415 0.8% Feb-17 6,445 (15.5%) 19.1% 14,069 (1.8%) Jan-17 7,624 (12.7%) (14.5%) 7,624 (14.5%) Dec-16 8,737 13.9% 11.9% 89,216 (26.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018