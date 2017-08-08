TPK appoints new CEO

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Touch module maker TPK Holding has appointed HH Chiang to serve as its new president and CEO, replacing outgoing Michael Chung, who has decided to retire from his current post for personal reasons, according to a company announcement. The new appointment takes effect on September 1.

Chung, a former Foxconn Electronics executive, joined TPK in 2014 when the company was operating in losses after losing orders from Apple.

Under the leadership of Chung, the company has resumed its profit trajectory, leveraging on a series of corporate reforms, said the company.

Chiang previously served as executive vice president and CEO of Jabil Green Point High Technology, which makes plastic parts, injection molds and other products for electronic, communication, automotive, and optical applications.

Meanwhile, the company also announced that its CFO Freddie Liu has been appointed as chief strategic officer, who will explore and execute needed strategies to sustain future growth.

TPK outgoing CEO Michael Chung

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017