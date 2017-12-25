Gigabyte, TPK team up for AI and IoT

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Gigabyte Technology has reportedly partnered with touch panel maker TPK Holding to establish a joint venture for obtaining orders from the artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets, according to industry sources.

The joint venture is expected to begin operation in January 2018 and will be led by Gigabyte's general manager of network communication business Etay Lee, the sources revealed.

However, Gigabyte declined to comment on the partnership.

As for its graphics card business, Gigabyte is expected to ship around 4.4 million graphics cards in 2017, up from 2016's 3.5 million thanks to demand from the cryptocurrency mining sector, but its motherboard shipments are expected to reach only around 2.9 million units in the fourth quarter, flat from the third quarter's three million units.

This will sum up Gigabyte's annual motherboard output in 2017 to 12.6 million units, shrinking by 3.6 million units from those shipped in 2016.

The sources pointed out that Gigabyte's motherboard and graphics card businesses were able to contribute between NT$2.5-2.8 billion (US$82.95-92.9 million) and NT$1.2-1.6 billion in profits each year, respectively in the past, but in 2017, the company's profits from the graphics card business will rise to over NT$2 billion, while those from the motherboard business will slip to only around NT$1 billion.

In addition to motherboard and graphics card businesses, Gigabyte is also seeing profit contribution from its server business for 2017 and its expansion to AI and IoT businesses are also expected to benefit the company's revenues in the upcoming years, the sources added.

Gigabyte gaming brand Aorus

Photo: Digitimes file photo