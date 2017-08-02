Taipei, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 22:22 (GMT+8)
Asustek to launch ZenFone 4 on August 17
Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Asustek Computer will launch its new ZenFone 4 series on August 17. The company claims the devices will come with high price/performance ratios, high hardware specifications and excellent designs.

Asustek will release three models of the ZenFone 4 family initially, including a 5.7-inch ZenFone 4 Pro powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, a dual-lens ZenFone 4 for the mid-tier segment, and a ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro for the entry-level sector.

Judging from Asustek's orders to component suppliers, shipments of the ZenFone 4 range are likely to reach over eight million units in the second half of 2017, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain.

For all of 2017, Asustek's smartphone shipments are expected to total 15 million units, slightly higher than the over-10 million units shipped in 2016 but lower than the 20 million shipped in 2015, the source noted.

Affected by decreased notebook and smartphone shipments as well as rising component costs, Asustek's sales of branded products fell 12% on quarter and 8% on year to a new low of NT$86.5 billion (US$2.862 billion) in the second quarter of 2017. Overall revenues totaled NT$97.3 billion in the quarter.

The company is conservative about its earnings for the second quarter and will reveal details during an investors conference to be held on August 11.

