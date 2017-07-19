Taiwan market: Asustek launches baby physiological monitor

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

Asustek Computer has launched Asus VivoBaby, a device to monitor a baby's heart rate, skin temperature and abdominal condition, and transfer data via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to the cloud and parents' smartphones or tablets, in the Taiwan market at a retail price of NT$5,990 (US$197).

Asustek's smart home team, led by team manager Joe Hsieh has released many new products including Asus SmartHome management system, motion detector, Windows/door opening detector, smart door lock, smart electric plug and moisture sensor in the past couple of years. Asustek's SmartHome management system is able to connect with other accessories.

The VivoBaby also features internal sensors and a wireless charging platform to allow status reports and 24 hour surveillance functionality

Asustek is also planning to sell its Zenbo robot in China at the end of September. Asustek will partner with Tencent to integrate Tencent's smart voice service into Zenbo for the China market. Zenbo is scheduled to enter into the US market in 2018.

