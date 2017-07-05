Asustek says no plan to lay off workers in reorganization

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Asustek Computer has given some details about its new business reorganization plans and instead of laying off employees as rumored, the company will move some workers from existing departments to a new group called Talent Pool to assist business units and help innovate technology, according to company CEO Jerry Shen.

Employees in the Talent Pool will be separated into several different workgroups focusing on businesses such as software development, hardware, quality control and management. The whole system is expected to be completed by the third quarter, Shen noted.

Asustek's business reorganization plans were finalized at the end of June and the company has separated its system product departments into three major business groups: PCs, gaming and handsets to improve efficiency and team work. The reorganization is expected to take at least 3-4 quarters to show results, Shen added.

The Talent Pool is expected to have around several hundred employees mainly composed of staff moved from the tablet, system and open platform departments.

With the reorganization reaching an end and the release of the next-generation ZenFone 4 smartphone scheduled for the end of July, Asustek is expected to enjoy a recovery in revenues in the third quarter.