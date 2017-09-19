Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:13 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Asustek new strategy gives priority to profitability
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

Asustek Computer has implemented a new business strategy to improve its profitability by focusing on high-margin orders and markets for higher product ASPs, according to some market watchers.

Prior to its business reform which started in June 2017, Asustek had seen decclines in demand for its products. In order to rejuvenate its business, the vendor has adopted a new strategy to avoid price wars.

The new strategy has started to show results, and the market watchers expect Asustek's sales to see a significant rebound in the fourth quarter of 2017 and become stable in the first half of 2018.

As for the third quarter of 2017, the observers expect Asustek's revenues to grow 15-20% sequentially.

Asustek's net profits in the second quarter of 2017 were halved from the same quarter a year ago and reached only NT$2.01 billion (US$68.14 million) with EPS at NT$2.70, the lowest quarterly performances since the fourth quarter of 2010. The declines were due to ZenFone 4 series' delayed launch and weakening notebook sales.

In addition to re-organizing its product lineup, the reform launched in June also aims to improve its personnel efficiency to enhance its cost structure.

Asustek is expected to ship only around 18 million notebooks in 2017, fewer than the volumes in the previous years, but the company's gross margin is expected to rise to the past as most of the shipments are mid-range to high-end gaming models, 2-in-1 and ultra-thin devices.

Although Asustek has not been able to achieve shipment growths it had expected in some Asia Pacific areas, such as China and India, the Taiwan-based player still has achieved impressive results in Europe as well as Latin America countries such as Peru, Colombia and Chile.

Asustek's ZenFone 4 series smartphones have begun mass shipments in Southeast Asia and Europe in September and their sales are expected to peak in October-November.

Realtime news

  • Acer reveals marketing budget increase for gaming notebook biz

    Before Going to Press | 8h 11min ago

  • Taiwan market: CHT teams up with FOX+ to provide OTT services

    Before Going to Press | 8h 20min ago

  • Intel to delay again Cannon Lake launch

    Before Going to Press | 8h 21min ago

  • Touch Taiwan 2017: ITRI to showcase flexible display, touch technologies

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Touch Taiwan 2017: GIS to highlight smart touch panel solutions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 31min ago

  • Intel provides 10nm updates, roadmaps for 10nm FPGA chips

    Before Going to Press | 8h 51min ago

  • PCB firm Unitech president steps down

    Before Going to Press | 9h ago

  • India PV module firms tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 9h 5min ago

  • Synopsys tapes out DesignWare, Interface IP for TSMC 7nm FinFET process

    Before Going to Press | 9h 24min ago

  • NAND flash supply to stay tight through end-2017, says Phison chairman

    Before Going to Press | 9h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link