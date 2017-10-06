Asustek cutting notebook outsourcing to BYD and Wistron for 2018

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Asustek Computer is planning to reduce the proportions of notebook orders given to BYD and Wistron for 2018 and will increase those to Pegatron and Quanta Computer to improve product quality and time to market, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

However, the notebook ODMs all declined to comment on specific orders or clients.

The sources pointed out that Asustek's cooperation with BYD and Wistron has not gone smoothly and therefore the Taiwan-based vendor is considering reassigning some orders to other partners.

Since Asustek has adopted an e-bidding system for its request for quotation (RFQ) processes for its notebook orders, China-based suppliers can easily become candidates by offering low quotes. However, Asustek would still meet each supplier to evaluate their competence, the sources said.

In 2017, worldwide notebook shipments are expected to grow 4.6% on year to return above 150 million units and will continue to enjoy growth in 2018 thanks to the replacement trend in the enterprise sector.

Pegatron is expected to see increased orders from Asustek for 2018

Photo: Digitimes file photo