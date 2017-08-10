Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:59 (GMT+8)
Asustek revenues drop 5.34% on year in July
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.562 billion (US$1.04 billion) for July 2017, representing a 18.8% drop on month and 5.34% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$237.101 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 7.36% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Asustek totaled NT$467 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.13% sequentially on year.

Asustek: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

31,562

(18.8%)

(5.3%)

237,101

(7.4%)

Jun-17

38,870

24%

(8.3%)

205,555

(7.7%)

May-17

31,344

15.6%

(1.6%)

166,685

(7.5%)

Apr-17

27,113

(39.8%)

(6.9%)

135,341

(8.8%)

Mar-17

45,060

41.6%

(7.2%)

108,228

(9.3%)

Feb-17

31,818

1.5%

(10.1%)

63,168

(10.6%)

Jan-17

31,349

(20.8%)

(11.2%)

31,349

(11.2%)

Dec-16

39,558

(18.8%)

(3.9%)

467,000

(1.1%)

Nov-16

48,727

27.2%

(2.8%)

427,442

(0.9%)

Oct-16

38,303

(14.2%)

(7.5%)

378,715

(0.6%)

Sep-16

44,614

11.9%

1.5%

340,412

0.2%

Aug-16

39,858

19.6%

(2.4%)

295,795

(0%)

Jul-16

33,341

(21.3%)

(3.5%)

255,937

0.4%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

