Asustek revenues drop 5.34% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.562 billion (US$1.04 billion) for July 2017, representing a 18.8% drop on month and 5.34% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$237.101 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 7.36% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Asustek totaled NT$467 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.13% sequentially on year.

Asustek: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 31,562 (18.8%) (5.3%) 237,101 (7.4%) Jun-17 38,870 24% (8.3%) 205,555 (7.7%) May-17 31,344 15.6% (1.6%) 166,685 (7.5%) Apr-17 27,113 (39.8%) (6.9%) 135,341 (8.8%) Mar-17 45,060 41.6% (7.2%) 108,228 (9.3%) Feb-17 31,818 1.5% (10.1%) 63,168 (10.6%) Jan-17 31,349 (20.8%) (11.2%) 31,349 (11.2%) Dec-16 39,558 (18.8%) (3.9%) 467,000 (1.1%) Nov-16 48,727 27.2% (2.8%) 427,442 (0.9%) Oct-16 38,303 (14.2%) (7.5%) 378,715 (0.6%) Sep-16 44,614 11.9% 1.5% 340,412 0.2% Aug-16 39,858 19.6% (2.4%) 295,795 (0%) Jul-16 33,341 (21.3%) (3.5%) 255,937 0.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017