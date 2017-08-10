Asustek revenues drop 5.34% on year in July

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.562 billion (US$1.04 billion) for July 2017, representing a 18.8% drop on month and 5.34% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$237.101 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 7.36% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Asustek totaled NT$467 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.13% sequentially on year.
Asustek: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
31,562
|
(18.8%)
|
(5.3%)
|
237,101
|
(7.4%)
Jun-17
|
38,870
|
24%
|
(8.3%)
|
205,555
|
(7.7%)
May-17
|
31,344
|
15.6%
|
(1.6%)
|
166,685
|
(7.5%)
Apr-17
|
27,113
|
(39.8%)
|
(6.9%)
|
135,341
|
(8.8%)
Mar-17
|
45,060
|
41.6%
|
(7.2%)
|
108,228
|
(9.3%)
Feb-17
|
31,818
|
1.5%
|
(10.1%)
|
63,168
|
(10.6%)
Jan-17
|
31,349
|
(20.8%)
|
(11.2%)
|
31,349
|
(11.2%)
Dec-16
|
39,558
|
(18.8%)
|
(3.9%)
|
467,000
|
(1.1%)
Nov-16
|
48,727
|
27.2%
|
(2.8%)
|
427,442
|
(0.9%)
Oct-16
|
38,303
|
(14.2%)
|
(7.5%)
|
378,715
|
(0.6%)
Sep-16
|
44,614
|
11.9%
|
1.5%
|
340,412
|
0.2%
Aug-16
|
39,858
|
19.6%
|
(2.4%)
|
295,795
|
(0%)
Jul-16
|
33,341
|
(21.3%)
|
(3.5%)
|
255,937
|
0.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017