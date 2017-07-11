Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
Asustek 2Q17 revenues drop
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Asustek Computer's June consolidated revenues reached NT$38.9 billion (US$1.3 billion), up 24% on month but down 8% on year. The company's revenues in the second quarter of 2017 also slid 10% sequentially and 6% on year to arrive at NT$97.3 billion.

In addition to decreased notebook and smartphone shipments, the company's performance was also impacted by rising component costs and exchange rate changes. But Asustek believes its ongoing business reorganization should start improving its performance in 3-4 quarters.

For the second half of 2017, Asustek expects increasing sales thanks to seasonality and the launches of new products, but profitability is expected to see limited improvement due to competition and changes in the industry environment.

In additional news, Asustek's subsidiary ASKey on July 10 landed procurement orders from the local government of Taipei, Taiwan to establish a smart navigation system for Taipei Main Station and will begin a pilot run in August with the whole system scheduled to be completed by November.

ASKey lands smart navigation system orders from the Taipei government
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

