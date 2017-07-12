Taipei, Thursday, July 13, 2017 13:55 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Asustek ZenFone 4 to start shipping in August
Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Asustek Computer is expected to kick off shipments of its ZenFone 4 series smartphones in August, four months behind its original schedule set in April, according to industry sources.

The delayed launch of the new ZenFone products will make it difficult for Asustek to score highly in the global smartphone market in the third quarter of 2017 when a number of vendors are set to introduce their new models, said the sources.

Asustek will release the ZenFone 4 Max initially targeting the mid-tier segment, where it is likely to take on models such HTC's U11, Xiaomi's Mi 6 and Mi Max 2, Oppo's R11 and Vivo's X9s Plus, the sources indicated.

Additionally, Huawei and Sony Mobile Communications are expected to unveil their new models at IFA 2017 to be held in Berlin, September 1-6, not to mention to the upcoming next-generation iPhone devices, added the sources.

Due to a delay in the launch of its ZenFone 3 series products, Asustek shipped slightly over 10 million smartphones in 2016, far short of its target of 25 million units set for the year.

Asustek CEO Jerry Shen

Asustek CEO Jerry Shen: ZenFone 4 will come with high price/performance ratio
Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • Taiwan to beef up development of AI

    IT + CE | 8min ago

  • Acer gaming notebook shipments double on year in 1H17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 12, 20:37

  • China MOCVD equipment firms expand presence locally

    Before Going to Press | Jul 12, 20:35

  • Foxconn chairman to deliver keynote at IFA 2017

    Before Going to Press | Jul 12, 20:33

  • Largan Precision stock price hits record for 3 days straight

    Before Going to Press | Jul 12, 20:33

  • Qualcomm, MediaTek and Spreadtrum to remain top handset IC suppliers in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Jul 12, 20:16

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link