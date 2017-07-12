Asustek ZenFone 4 to start shipping in August

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Asustek Computer is expected to kick off shipments of its ZenFone 4 series smartphones in August, four months behind its original schedule set in April, according to industry sources.

The delayed launch of the new ZenFone products will make it difficult for Asustek to score highly in the global smartphone market in the third quarter of 2017 when a number of vendors are set to introduce their new models, said the sources.

Asustek will release the ZenFone 4 Max initially targeting the mid-tier segment, where it is likely to take on models such HTC's U11, Xiaomi's Mi 6 and Mi Max 2, Oppo's R11 and Vivo's X9s Plus, the sources indicated.

Additionally, Huawei and Sony Mobile Communications are expected to unveil their new models at IFA 2017 to be held in Berlin, September 1-6, not to mention to the upcoming next-generation iPhone devices, added the sources.

Due to a delay in the launch of its ZenFone 3 series products, Asustek shipped slightly over 10 million smartphones in 2016, far short of its target of 25 million units set for the year.

Asustek CEO Jerry Shen: ZenFone 4 will come with high price/performance ratio

Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, July 2017