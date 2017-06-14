Taiwan market: Asustek launches ZenFone AR smartphone

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Asustek Computer has officially launched its first AR-enabled smartphone, the ZenFone AR, in the Taiwan market, priced at NT$24,900 (US$824) unlocked.

Asustek will also promote the ZenFone AR in cooperation with Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) through package deals, which will bring the price of the ZenFone AR to NT$9,000.

The ZenFone AR supports Google's Tango and Daydream technologies and features an in-house Asus TriCam camera system and Sony's IMX318 CMOS image sensor.

The AR-enabled phone also features a 5.7-inch 2K Super AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 CPU paired with an Adreno 530 GPU, with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM (UFS 2.0).

Asustek CEO Jerry Shen demos ZenFone AR

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, June 2017