Xiaomi soars as global smartphone shipments hit 360 million in 2Q17, says firm
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 4 August 2017]

China-based vendor Xiaomi Technology saw its smartphone shipments soar 58% on year to 23.2 million units for a 6% global share in the second quarter of 2017 when global shipments gained 6% on year to 360 million units, according to Strategy Analytics

Xiaomi also recaptured fifth place in the global smartphone vendors ranking for the first time in a year, said the market research firm.

Samsung remained the top vendor in the second quarter, with shipments growing 2% on year to 79.5 million units for a 22% share in the second quarter.

Apple's shipments grew 1% to 41 million units for an 11.4% share worldwide in the quarter. Apple's iPhone has gone out of fashion in China and this is placing a cap on its worldwide performance, Strategy Analytics said.

Huawei shipped 38.4 million units and maintained third position with a record 10.7% share in the quarter. Huawei is outperforming across Asia, Europe and Africa with popular Android models such as the P10 and Mate 9.

Oppo recorded a 64% on year shipment growth to 29.5 million units and maintained fourth position with a record 8% share.

