Asustek sees on-year decline in August revenues

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 11 September 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$37.8 billion (US$1.29 billion) for August, up 19.8% on month, but down 5.14% on year. The company's combined consolidate revenues for the first eight months of 2017 were NT$274.91, down 7.06% on year.

Commenting on its operation, Asustek pointed out that the third quarter will be the bottom of its operation in 2017 and the company's revenues are expected to start picking up thanks to its business reform, new product launches and new business strategy.

Asustek's ZenFone 4 smartphones became available in the channel in late August and the Taiwan-based vendor will also begin mass shipping the devices to the Southeast Asia and Europe markets in September, resulted in an expected 6.5 million unit shipments in the fourth quarter, according to some market watchers.

The market watchers believe Asustek's smartphone shipments may reach eight million units for the second half of 2017 and 14-15 million units for 2017.

As for the gaming PC segment, Asustek currently has two products series: Republic of Gamers (ROG) for top-end flagship devices and Gaming for mainstream products. The company's gaming products currently account for over 20% of Asustek's revenues from the PC business and the percentage is expected to grow further.

For the conventional PC products, Asustek also separated them into three major categories: ZenBook for ultra-thin models, 2-in-1 and VivoBook for inexpensive products. However, instead of price competition, Asustek is now focusing more on innovations and designs and its notebook shipments and profitability are also expected to see dramatic improvements.

Asustek ZenFone 4 became available in late August

Photo: Digitimes file photo