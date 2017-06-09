Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
Asustek May revenues drop 1.6% on year in May
MOPS, June 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.344 billion (US$1.04 billion) for May 2017, representing a 15.61% increase on month and 1.6% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$166.678 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 7.51% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Asustek totaled NT$515.57 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.4% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 0.52% and finished at NT$286.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 9, 2017.

Asustek: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

31,344

15.6%

(1.6%)

166,685

(7.5%)

Apr-17

27,113

(39.8%)

(6.9%)

135,341

(8.8%)

Mar-17

45,060

41.6%

(7.2%)

108,228

(9.3%)

Feb-17

31,818

1.5%

(10.1%)

63,168

(10.6%)

Jan-17

31,349

(20.8%)

(11.2%)

31,349

(11.2%)

Dec-16

39,558

(18.8%)

(3.9%)

467,001

(1.1%)

Nov-16

48,727

27.2%

(2.8%)

427,442

(0.9%)

Oct-16

38,303

(14.2%)

(7.5%)

378,715

(0.6%)

Sep-16

44,614

11.9%

1.5%

340,412

0.2%

Aug-16

39,858

19.6%

(2.4%)

295,798

(0%)

Jul-16

33,341

(21.3%)

(3.5%)

255,940

0.4%

Jun-16

42,386

33.1%

1.7%

222,599

1.1%

May-16

31,855

9.5%

(5.4%)

180,213

0.9%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

