Asustek May revenues drop 1.6% on year in May

MOPS, June 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.344 billion (US$1.04 billion) for May 2017, representing a 15.61% increase on month and 1.6% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$166.678 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 7.51% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Asustek totaled NT$515.57 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.4% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 0.52% and finished at NT$286.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 9, 2017.

Asustek: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 31,344 15.6% (1.6%) 166,685 (7.5%) Apr-17 27,113 (39.8%) (6.9%) 135,341 (8.8%) Mar-17 45,060 41.6% (7.2%) 108,228 (9.3%) Feb-17 31,818 1.5% (10.1%) 63,168 (10.6%) Jan-17 31,349 (20.8%) (11.2%) 31,349 (11.2%) Dec-16 39,558 (18.8%) (3.9%) 467,001 (1.1%) Nov-16 48,727 27.2% (2.8%) 427,442 (0.9%) Oct-16 38,303 (14.2%) (7.5%) 378,715 (0.6%) Sep-16 44,614 11.9% 1.5% 340,412 0.2% Aug-16 39,858 19.6% (2.4%) 295,798 (0%) Jul-16 33,341 (21.3%) (3.5%) 255,940 0.4% Jun-16 42,386 33.1% 1.7% 222,599 1.1% May-16 31,855 9.5% (5.4%) 180,213 0.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017