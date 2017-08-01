Taipei, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
Asustek pays US$15 million to end lawsuits with VIA
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

VIA Technologies has announced it has settled its lawsuits with Asustek Computer in Taiwan and the US, with Asustek agreeing to pay VIA US$15 million.

VIA filed lawsuits against ASMedia Technology, an affiliate of Asustek, and its employees in 2012, alleging infringement on its USB 3.0 patents.

With the European Union (EU) also investigating Asustek in a anti-trust case, some market watchers are concerned that the Taiwan-based vendor may need to make another payment soon.

As for ASMedia, thanks to mass production of its USB 3.1Gen2 controller chips, and chipset orders for AMD's Ryzen processors, the company continued to perform strongly in the first quarter.

With Intel and AMD at the start of their transitions to new platforms, ASMedia is expected to see even further growth in the second half of 2017 and in 2018.

